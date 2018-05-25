Clear

Bill Mallory in hospice care

Dad of ISU head coach has emergency brain surgery after fall

Posted: Thu May 24 20:08:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 24 20:08:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

football head coach curt mallory announced today that his dad bill had to have emergency brain surgery, following a recent fall... coach said there has been no improvement and hospice care has begun.... bill mallory coached iu football from 1984 through 1996 and is still the hoosiers all-time winningest coach.... sports 10 sends our prayers to the entire mallory family....
