Sullivan counts on Shane Garner

Sullivan senior one of best catchers in area

Posted: Thu May 24 20:06:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 24 20:06:52 PDT 2018
to makeup for one of their six losses this season... the arrows opened sectionals, with six-one win over edgewood.... catcher shane garner was key like usually in the win with an rbi single.... shane has been swining a hot bat all year, he's batting 365 ...... many consider garner even more dangerous behind the plate, he's great at calling a game.... the senior has been a regular in sullivan's lineup the last four years and someone the 3a, ninth-ranked arrows can always count on! he's been cornerstone four years varsity catcher. good as they come behind the plate. shane is definitley a rock for us. garner and the rest of his arrow teammates
