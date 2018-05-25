Speech to Text for Sullivan counts on Shane Garner

to makeup for one of their six losses this season... the arrows opened sectionals, with six-one win over edgewood.... catcher shane garner was key like usually in the win with an rbi single.... shane has been swining a hot bat all year, he's batting 365 ...... many consider garner even more dangerous behind the plate, he's great at calling a game.... the senior has been a regular in sullivan's lineup the last four years and someone the 3a, ninth-ranked arrows can always count on! he's been cornerstone four years varsity catcher. good as they come behind the plate. shane is definitley a rock for us. garner and the rest of his arrow teammates