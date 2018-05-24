Speech to Text for Woodrow Wilson teacher honored

of a long-time teacher. woodrow wilson middle school named its music hallway. it's now officially called "nearpass hall." david nearpass was the band director at the school. he taught there for nearly 40 years. there was a special ceremony tonight to honor mr. nearpass. he told us.. woodrow wilson was like a home to him. i will always say, there's more to band than how to play your horn. band is a family. and see former students that still connect because of their time with bands at woodrow wilson. current and former students, along with parents and school corporation leaders were all there. high school