Speech to Text for Knox County Stellar Grant

the cities of vincennes and bicknell along with knox county met today to learn how they could get millions of dollars in funding. a room full of leaders from all corners of knox county. they're here to find out how they can be a "stellar" community. "one of the major pieces of this program is for the entire community as a whole to get together and figure out what our are strengths and of course what are our weaknesses and where do we want to focus most of our attention." a room packed for one reason. to learn how to earn their community financial support. "each region will have available to them four and half million dollars from the office of community and rural affairs, they'll have two million dollars from the indiana department of transportation." as one of the six finalists, the community must come up with a regional development plan. the plan lays out what each finalist will do if awarded the funds. "our partner at ball state was able to provide some data. really to give a snapshot about the community. from indicators about the population, per capita income, workforce." data that community leaders will use to make the case. "making it regional gets the whole county involved and the city of bicknell. i'm hoping we get out of this some fresh new ideas to move forward with." but beyond the potential financial gain, both mayors already see this as a win for the community. "it's been great to work with the city of vincennes and knox county. i think this has been one of the first times in recent memory that all the units of government have come together for the same goal and purpose. and it's great to see all of us working together." "i think it'll be huge for the entire county. to see that, showing our residents that our elected officals can work together and do something like this." the regional development plan is due in august. an announcement on the winners of the stellar program should come in late november.