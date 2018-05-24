Speech to Text for The search is on for Kenneth Pitts, Jr.

yesterday..terre haute police announced pitts is wanted for the murder of alice "anita" oswald. a witness told police... pitts confessed to robbing oswald... that she has shot him, but he surivived that shooting and killed oswald. other people who've seen pitts since oswald went missing said he was shot through the left cheek and out his neck. pitts has been on the run ever since. we asked police where pitts most likely is hiding. "we're not limiting our searches to more urban areas like terre haute. we also believe there's a strong possibility that he could be in more rural areas." ////////// police believe pitts has tried to alter his appearance since oswald's murder. if you know where he is, call terre haute police or crimestoppers. three people were sent