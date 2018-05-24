Speech to Text for A new superintendent in Vigo County

joining us. just days after some were questioning the selection process ... school board president jackie lower announces the name of their pick for superintendent. [b2]new vcsc superintendent-vo off top doctor rob "hay-worth" will replace retiring superintendent doctor danny tanoos. you're looking at video of him at his current job. doctor hayworth has been superintendent of elkhart community schools for the last 6 years. board president jackie lower told reporters today...she is very pleased with their choice and feels he will fit in well with the community. lower says doctor hayworth started a respected career and college development program for students in elkhart. he gets along well with teachers and administrators and according to lower... he's an open communicator and very transparent. she also told reporters...if some of her colleages are now questioning the selection process in the 9th inning...it's too late. ..."it has been advertised since february exactly what that selection process was and we followed it exactly..." there will be a public meet and greet with the new superintendent on may 31st. more details on when and where are to come. the search continues for kenneth pitts, junior.