Speech to Text for CVS and disposal bins

"drug disposal bins" are now at "49"-participating "c-v-s pharmacies" across the hoosier state. news 10's.. "abby kirk".. visited one of those drop-off sites.. to explain "what these bin placements aim to do" "for the community". ///////// susie, one of the nation's largest pharmacies is "now" making an effort to tackl prescrition drug abuse. it's a medical disposal bin--- there are "5" cvs's in terre haute. this location---is the only one that has a bin.... state leaders aim to mostly put these bins in "24" hour stores---like this one. once the meds go inside the bins--- a certified individual will seal the drugs and destroy them elsewhere. these boxes are watched by pharmacists 24 hours a day---every day. they are locked and bolted into place---with heavy steel for security. before---the only place you could take un-wanted drugs was at local police departments. c-v-s says the hope for all of this is for these medication disposal sites to be offered nationwide. "this is a way for, totally no scrutiny at all, 24 hours a day that you can do that." cvs said the plan is to put "boxes" in 750 stores across the nation. coming up on news 10 at 6---hear what members of the commiunity think about all of this. but, for now, in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. back to you.