Speech to Text for Principal honored for saving a child's life

"this guy".. wears "smartie pants"! "ryan jenkins" is the principal "at central elementary school" in clinton, indiana. "today".. like the past "7"- years.. he led "the end of the year awards program". but.. "this time" .. all eyes "were on him". in mid-april.. "jenkins" drove by a family that needed help. turns-out.. an "8"-year-old boy had a seizure, hit his head, and stopped breathing. "jenkins" performed "c-p- r" until medics arrived. thanks to those quick actions.. "the boy" survived. "the american red cross" honore "jenkins" for putting his training to use. and "a well-deserved standing ovation" from the crowd. ///////// [520]red cross recognizes principal-sot //////// "it is the first time i've ever used it in a real life situation and i was very glad i had the training because in that moment the instincts kicked in and i didn't really think about the situation but just what i needed to do to perform the cpr." ///////// jenkins' family.. also surprised him during the awards. to learn more about becoming "c-p-r certified".. go to "w-t-h-i t-v dot com".