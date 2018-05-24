Clear

Clark County I-70 crash

Clark County I-70 crash

Posted: Thu May 24 14:52:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 24 14:52:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Clark County I-70 crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to the hospital. that's new for you now at "5". according to officials.. "an s-u-v" hit "a dump truck". it happened just before "10"-o'clock this morning "central time" in clark county, illinois. "police say".. "3"-people were trapped inside "the s-u-v". "those patients" were airlifted to the hospital. names and conditions have yet to be publicly released. as of air time.. "news 10" is told.. all lanes of traffic "are back open". "railroad crossing closures".. are creating challenges
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
The sunshine continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It