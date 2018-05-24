Speech to Text for Water patrols spike for Memorial weekend

-- "114" people drowned last year. the majority of those deaths... were children. if you're trying to save someone... make sure -- you don't become the victim yourself. conservation officers say -- reach for someone -- with an object first. if you're not close enough -- throw them a rope. the next best option... is to get in a boat to rescue them. or -- the last resort... jumping in after the victim. "a lot of people don't recognize is the power of water or with a current or the temp of water... how quickly it can wear someone out or how powerful that current is. it can sweep you downstream and away from what you're trying to get accomplished" and -- conservation officers will be cracking down on the rules of the water this weekend! there will be extra patrols. look out for plenty of sunshine today -