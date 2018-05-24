Clear

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Posted: Thu May 24 11:13:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 24 11:13:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

the afternoon - with a high at 86. then, clear again tonight, lows drop to 60. sunny again tomorrow, but warmer. a high at 88. look for the weekend to steam up a little bit. you'll start saturday morning at 66, then highs get into the upper 80s. can't rule out a shower saturday, but most stay dry. looks like 90s show up on sunday.
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
The sunshine continues....
