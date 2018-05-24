Speech to Text for Elkhart Community Schools confirm pending board approval Dr. Robert Haworth will be the next VCSC Superintendent

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this is new for you this mid-day. elkhart community schools just sent out a press release -- before this newscast. that's in northern indiana. in it -- it states... pending board approval -- their superintedent -- "robert haworth" -- will be accepting the position of vigo county school corporation superintendent. in the statement -- robert haworth says quote -- "there is a need for me to be closer to my family." he goes on to say ... quote -- "i looked for a district like elkhart -- a district that has a commitment to student growth." haworth -- has been with elkart community schools since 20-12. as of now -- we have not heard anything from vigo county school officials. we will of course ... be working to get more information. tune in tonight -- for news 10 first at five -- for the latest. new information this mid-day