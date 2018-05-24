Clear

Elkhart Community Schools confirm pending board approval Dr. Robert Haworth will be the next VCSC Superintendent

We now know who the next superintendent of the Vigo County School Corporation will be.

this is new for you this mid-day. elkhart community schools just sent out a press release -- before this newscast. that's in northern indiana. in it -- it states... pending board approval -- their superintedent -- "robert haworth" -- will be accepting the position of vigo county school corporation superintendent. in the statement -- robert haworth says quote -- "there is a need for me to be closer to my family." he goes on to say ... quote -- "i looked for a district like elkhart -- a district that has a commitment to student growth." haworth -- has been with elkart community schools since 20-12. as of now -- we have not heard anything from vigo county school officials. we will of course ... be working to get more information. tune in tonight -- for news 10 first at five -- for the latest. new information this mid-day
