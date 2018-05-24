Clear

Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club Summer Program

Summer program offers youth ages 5-14 an opportunity to combine higher yielding learning activities.

explore, learn & grow! the terre haute boys & girls club summer program offers youth ages 5-14 an opportunity to combine higher yielding learning activities in the form of adventures, games, arts & crafts, bowling, swimming and recreation. campers build friendships, develop self confidence and independence. field trips take place weekly. free hot lunch & snack provided! june 1 - august 7 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. membership: $30, camp weekly: $50 232-2046 thbgc.org
