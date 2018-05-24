Speech to Text for The sunshine trend will continue for the area.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sunshine today - with a high at 86. then, clear again tonight, lows drop to 60. sunny again tomorrow, but warmer. a high at 88. look for the weekend to steam up a little bit. you'll start saturday morning at 66, then highs get into the upper 80s. can't rule out a shower saturday, but most stay dry. looks like 90s show up on sunday. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois.