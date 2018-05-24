Speech to Text for Sullivan baseball wins sectional opener

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

got underway tonight ....3a, ninth ranked sullivan believes they have a team that can make a deep postseason run.... arrows opened sectionals at owen valley against edgewood.. top first....nice fundamental baseball by sullivan...max mize the rbi groundout..... the arrows would score twice in the opening inning.... top second....shane garner makes it three-nothing sullivan with a base hit to right.....the senior does so many great things for the arrows ... speaking of great.... that sam steimel kid has had one heck of career at sullivan... the evansville signee drives in the arrows fourth run of the game with another rbi groundout... sullivan takes care of bgusiness in their sectional opener, winning six-one over edgewood... the opener at the 3a baseball sectional at vincennes lincoln had washington against pike