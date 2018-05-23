Speech to Text for Washington beats Pike Central

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lincoln had washington against pike central... hatchets started their star freshman trey reed...he throws the nasty off speed pitch for the strike out... this young man has all the tools to be something special.... reed then throws the heater right by the batter....he pitched six innings...12 of his 18 outs were strike outs.... washington threatening with two on in the second....grant niehaus comes up with a clutch two out single to right center to score the hatchets only runs of the game ... but those two would be enough....washington wins 2-1 behind a strong pitching performance from trey reed and billy fleetwood...