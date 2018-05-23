Speech to Text for Northview softball beats West Vigo

rivals west vigo and northview meeting ... addy thompson makes a spectular catch in center for northview ....wow what catch addy....good chance you'll see that on rick's rallies next week... final inning....west vigo down 5-2....emma stevens singles to put two on for the lady vikings and bring the tying run to the plate .... but the rally comes up for west vigo... northview gets the groundout to end the game..... the lady knights hold on to win 5-2....they get edgewood tomorrow in the sectional