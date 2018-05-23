Clear

North Central wins softball sectional title

Lady T-Birds win third sectional in last four years

Posted: Wed May 23 20:09:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 23 20:09:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

softball was going for their third sectional championship tonight in the last four years .... lady t-birds faced clay city in the sectional finals.... top fourth.....clay city gets an rbi double from kendra wertz....lady eels hanging around, down seven-four... historic swing here by north central's madicson schofield .....she breaks the great megan stone's single- season home run record with her seventh long ball this year.... schofield would also bring in the final out of the game...clay city was threatening with two on but it doesn't matter... ballgame... north central beats clay city eight-four ....the lady t- birds bring home the programs ninth sectional championship .... 3a softball sectional semifinal at edgewood had
A clear sky and a pleasant night.
