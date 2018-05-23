Speech to Text for North Central wins softball sectional title

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

softball was going for their third sectional championship tonight in the last four years .... lady t-birds faced clay city in the sectional finals.... top fourth.....clay city gets an rbi double from kendra wertz....lady eels hanging around, down seven-four... historic swing here by north central's madicson schofield .....she breaks the great megan stone's single- season home run record with her seventh long ball this year.... schofield would also bring in the final out of the game...clay city was threatening with two on but it doesn't matter... ballgame... north central beats clay city eight-four ....the lady t- birds bring home the programs ninth sectional championship .... 3a softball sectional semifinal at edgewood had