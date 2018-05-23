Speech to Text for Linton wins softball sectional title

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

softball team won back to back softball sectional titles... tonight the lady miners were looking to get that done for a second time.... linton faced mitchell in the 2a sectional finals at south knox ... lady miners trailed 3-2 in the fifth.... brantli lannan lays down a perfect bunt... mitchell's catcher goes and gets it.... leaving home plate open... aubrey walton with the perfect base running, waits just long enough and beats the tag to score tying the game at three... hannah fra-dee then smokes a hot shot mitchell can't handle a third, it goes into left and brings in another linton run to give them a four- three lead... later in the inning ....sierra fla-ter shows of her strength ....she gets jammed and still drops an rbi blooper in center.. linton scores five times in the fifth to take the lead for good ... linton wins 7-3....for just the second time in school history the lady miners have won back to back sectional titles.... the opener at the 3a baseball sectional at vincennes lincoln had washington against pike central...