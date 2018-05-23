Clear

New store open in Terre Haute

Posted: Wed May 23 19:29:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 23 19:29:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

company has come to the valley. "appliance factory and mattress kingdom" took over the former "keifer's furniture" on us-41. the store celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting today. appliances are new. some may be discounted due to minor blemishes like dents and scratches. it's time for sectionals around the wabash valley. tonight...
