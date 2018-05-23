Clear

Run for the Fallen ready to go

Posted: Wed May 23 19:28:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 23 19:28:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a part of honoring men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. "run for the fallen" happens at i-s-u-'s memorial stadium every year around memorial day. today, volunteers placed nearly 7-thousand flags. each flag represents a military member who has died in iraq and afghanistan since 2001. people can run or walk the trail to reflect on those lives lost. it started in 2009 just to
