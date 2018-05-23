Speech to Text for Suicide Prevention Part 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ahead of an alarming trend. last night -- we told you about an indiana law -- effective in july -- that promotes suicide prevention in schools. news 10's alia blackburn joins us live for part two of this report... she explains how local agencies are also stepping in to make sure your child gets the help they need. the numbers aren't in the 10s -- they're in the hundreds. that's how many students in vigo county have considered suicide. but the school corporation is not alone in this -- they're teaming up with other agencies to fight this problem. when there's a child in desperate need of help... "we can't take a chance of them not getting over there once we've determined they're in crisis" it's all hands on deck for vigo county schools... assistant student services director -- rick stevens -- told us they're close to 250 suicide referrals this year. "they are coming across the board." many of those referrals end up at the hamilton center... specifically -- missy burton's office with child and adolescent services. "there have been young people in vigo county this year whose lives were saved by the referrals that were made." when burton started -- she mostly saw high school students.. but through the years -- she says the alarming trend has reached some of the youngest learners. "to tell a very young person, a small child and their parent that we're recommending hospitalization is a very tough hurdle to get over." but its because of partnerships -- that burton says they're able to help students in the area. vigo county schools and the hamilton center have worked together for several years. school personnel are already being trained in mental health awareness. so, getting students help is easier. "understand that if somebody steps in and says we've noticed this about your child, that it is not a blaming or shaming type thing... it's simply we're concerned for your child and we want to help." recognizing its a community problem... that's why groups -- like burton's -- are working overtime to potentially save a life. "it's heartbreaking, but you walk away sleeping at night knowing that person is being monitored and that they're safe." burton says not every school corporation has the luxury of working with their community partners... that's why she recommends you contact your child's school corporation to find out what their plan of action is when it comes to mental health and suicide prevention. back to you. [b15]run for the fallen flag install-otsl vo you can be