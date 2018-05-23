Speech to Text for West Vigo Teen bullied

use what happened to him to show bullying is uncool. rocky roberts, west vigo high school junior says, "i don't think that they deserve a punishment. i think that they deserve education." rocky robert says someone etched a homophobic slur into his locker earlier this year. news 10's heather good joins us with more on the incident and what the teen wants to do moving forward. [b12]west vigo teen bullied-nsrm pkg rocky roberts describes himself as an activist. he is also a member of the l-g-b-t-q-plus community. for these reasons he says he is the target of bullying... but he is strong enough to stand-up for himself and others just like him. covered: rocky roberts, west vigo high school junior says, "it's still got scratches over it." this is rocky roberts' locker at west vigo high school. you can still make out the "f" in the homophobic slur etched into the metal months ago. rocky claims a staff member scrapped over the word so to spare his feelings... but instead the junior says the sight makes him proud. rocky roberts, west vigo high school junior says, "it brings awareness to this whole situation where discrimination is still happening everywhere." rocky says he does not know who carved the word into his locker. rocky roberts, west vigo high school junior says, "i don't." heather asks, "do you care?" rocky roberts, west vigo high school junior says, "not really. it doesn't matter to me, honestly. at the end of the day if they're not willing to have a conversation with me then what's the point?" covered: "obviously i do care about what people think about me but i'm more focused on the actual discrimination that's going on instead of the personal attacks." rocky adds the school staff is supportive and handled the unfortunate situation well. he does not think the act against him should garner punishment. he says whoever did it needs education. caitlyn cantrell, indiana state university sophomore says, "education will always help others to understand and once you have that understanding i feel like love is more capable of being created within someone and the world is in desperate need of more love." rocky and his friends with the group terre haute teens for action -- or t-h-t-a -- are working to provide those opportunites for learning and discussion. gabby fullhart, terre haute south vigo high school senior says, "we all want to have that space where we're free to talk about our views. we're free to be ourselves and it doesn't happen enough." rocky's message ... rocky roberts, west vigo high school junior says, "nothing effective comes out of being closed minded." i spoke with superintendent dr. danny tanoos. he says the student responsible for etching the word into the locker has been punished and the district does not tolerate discrimination or bullying of any kind. back to you. vigo county schools are trying to stay