Speech to Text for Wednesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight clear, with a low around 59. east northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 86. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. thursday night clear, with a low around 60. east wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening [d4]weather quiz question-fs here's a look at today's weather quiz question. around 59. east northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 86. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. thursday night clear, with a low around 60. east wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening here's a look at today's weather quiz question. around 59. east northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 86. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. thursday night clear, with a low around 60. east wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening here's a look at today's weather quiz question. weather quiz question. around 59. east northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 86. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. thursday night clear, with a low around 60. east wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening here's a look at today's weather quiz question.