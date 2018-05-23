Speech to Text for Bicentennial: Riley Township

goes without saying how important the wabash river was to the community. though we may not use it as much now.. it helped put vigo county on the map. including for one town that used to be known as another name. news 10s kevin orpurt has more as we celebrate vigo countys bicentennial. riley indiana. the hub of riley township in vigo county. a quiet little town with a rich past. one filled with lots of economic trade settled during the building of the wabash and eerier canal. "riley was a bustling place at one time when the canal was being built and coming through there. there were all kinds of activities. businesses, churches, schools. there were several schools in the district. people were bustling around doing all kind of business. a tannery, a mill, the interurban when through, the train went through. they had a depot." "the corner stone of this old curch reads 1881 and 1928. but theres something nearby that is even older and its still standing. lets take a walk in the woods." the wabash and eerie canal came through that area and that's why the town of riley exist today. men were actually building a ditch. this is one of the oldest standing structures in vigo county. it was built when vigo county was only 20 years old. old lock number 47. the last standing stone lock along the wabash and eerie canal. the canal and the lock were so important that the original name of the town of riley was lockport. it wasn't until 1913 that the town known as lockport officially became riley. with garrett brown and chris piper i'm kevin orpurt. //////// if you have any history story ideas for "your"