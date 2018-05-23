Clear

Economic Impact Education Foundation

Posted: Wed May 23 15:31:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 23 15:31:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

improving their business... with childcare. "success by six" is a united wa initiative. the group held a forum today. they discussed how employers can gain an advantage by investing in early childhood education. the organization says the investment can improve morale and attract top talent. [b17]economic impact education foundation-sot vo i need more advocates within business to get interested and engaged in the issue of early childhood education. and they will be changing our community for the next ten to twenty years today's forum focused on supporting quality childcare. that doesn't neccesarily mean businesses have to provide their own childcare. the idea is to implement programs that support the employees and the community. isu baseball opened at the m-v-c tourney.
