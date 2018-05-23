Clear

Marshall Junior High School end of the year party

Marshall Junior High School end of the year party

Posted: Wed May 23 15:29:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 23 15:29:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Marshall Junior High School end of the year party

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

into summer! "'drummer drumming marshall junior high school in marshall, illinois held an end of the school year concert. it included students from north elementary as well. a local band helped make the concert a reality. organizers say it was a fun way to celebrate the year's successes. "they stepped into our doors clear back in august. they've worked hard from august all the way through to august. a lot has been expected of them and our teachers as well. this is kind of a thank you to them and a thank you to the teachers." graham says the latest dance craze for his students is called "the floss". and as you can see they had a great time doing it! "united way of wabash valley" i working with employers on improving
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
A clear sky and a pleasant night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It