Speech to Text for Marshall Legion Settlement

the marshall golf course dam being fixed. news 10's lacey clifton joins us from the newsroom with more on a decision made today that could be the first step toward progress. the marshall american legion decided in a meeting this morning to submit a settlement to the city of marshall instead of suing it. the legion feels it has cause of action after a series of events that unfolded this time last year. during flooding in 2017 -- the legion golf course dam failed -- causing its lake to also flood the area. the city had a road on top of this dam that washed out too. to alleviate the flooding-- the city also drained the golf course's lake. to this day the dam hasn't been fixed-- and the golf course has to buy city water to irrigate the green. "let's just get the dam fixed right for the looks and everything else and be done with it. the legion will be back to the way it was pretty close. they will have their golf course, they will have their lake to water things with, and a little place to fish maybe." so if the city turns down the legion's settlement -- what's next? well the legion still has the option to sue. but lefever says that decision hasn't been made yet. back to you. lefever says the settlement is just to cover costs