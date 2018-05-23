Speech to Text for Farmers and Dry Weather

yet... but local farmers sure do. the lack of rain is starting to hit close to home. storm team 10s chris piper talked to one farmer today. he's live now to tell us how much it's affecting them. patrece and rondrell, i'm here in terre haute by a local field, and this is going to be the first place you notice changes... if we don't get some rain soon. as summer is inching closer, warmer temperatures are coming. the warmth is welcomed by farmers, but they need a little more than that. "we haven't, at least on our particular fields, we haven't seen substantial rainfall since about the fifteenth of april." ed shew is a local farmer in clinton, indiana. he says planting season went well, but the lack of rain now affects more than just plant growth. "well for us right now, it just affects, the ground is so hard we're having some difficulty. we even quit last week, planting because we couldn't get the planter in the ground." and it goes farther than that. drier soil means harder ground, so, farmers don't want to be in the field more than they have to. "we tend not to like to till the ground any more than we have to, because every time you work the ground up, you're gonna lose that much more moisture." so if you ask a farmer what they need right now, the answer is pretty simple. "i'd like a good inch of rain, takes all day to be here. that would be ideal." but right now, there is still hope that the summer rains are still coming. shew says the planting season went so quickly, it reminds him of the drought of 20-12. however, he is still hopeful for rain to come soon. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. new developments could lead to