Crash sends three people to the hospital

Posted: Wed May 23 15:17:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the hospital after an afternoon car crash. it happened near dallas and doberman streets. that's in southern vigo county. the vigo county sheriff's office said a car was driving northbound when it failed to stop. that's when a car driving west bound slammed into the car. people from both vehicles were treated for injuries.
A clear sky and a pleasant night.
