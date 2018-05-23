Speech to Text for Crash sends three people to the hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the hospital after an afternoon car crash. it happened near dallas and doberman streets. that's in southern vigo county. the vigo county sheriff's office said a car was driving northbound when it failed to stop. that's when a car driving west bound slammed into the car. people from both vehicles were treated for injuries.