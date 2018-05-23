Speech to Text for VCTA speaks out against superintendent selection process

announcing the school district's newest leader. but one group has concerns about how vigo county's school board selected its newest superintendent. earlier today.. we sat down with mark lee. he's the president of the vigo county teacher's association. he says they recently gave a letter to board president jackie lower. he and the association believe the process to choose the new superintendent was far too "closed off." the board voted to use a specific selection process under a university placement team. but lee says the community should not be considered outsiders in this process. "we believe they could have gone outside that. we think it's very clear they had the ability to choose the process the way they wanted to be to include the public." now.. we expect the board to officially announce the next superintendent in the coming days. we will report the official naming of the superintendent when it happens. emergency crews took three people