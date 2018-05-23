Speech to Text for Police search for man considered "armed and dangerous" in murder investigation

investigation that started out as a missing person's case. good evening and thanks for joining us. police made two major annoucements regarding the murder case of alice "anita" oswald". oswald went missing last november. police found her body two months later. at a news conference held this morning, terre haute police say one person has been arrested "in connection" to oswald's murder. but as news 10's jon swaner tells us, police are still looking for the actual murder "suspect". on tuesday night, terre haute police arrested teresa pitts on charges of obstructon of justice and assisting a criminal. police believe pitts has been helping her brother, kenneth pitts avoid arrest. "a warrant was issued from division 6 court for kenneth r. pitts, junior for charges of murder, burglary, altering a scene of death, arson, and obstruction of justice." oswald was last seen at a heating and cooling business on maple avenue. she had made arrangements to meet a service technician at one of her homes on 2nd avenue. police believe she stopped at her home prior to meeting the tech. according to a probable cause affidavit filed in teresa pitts' case, a witness told police teresa claimed that kenneth pitts robbed oswald, and that oswald shot pitts, and that pitts killed her. the witness said teresa pitts helped him get rid of the body. divers found oswald's body inside her missing vehicle, a honda c-r-v. they found it in a pond in eastern vigo county, a mere 7 mintues drive from the home of kenneth pitts. on tuesday night following the arrest of teresa pitts, police served a search warrant at her home on north 12th street. "as a precautionary measure and since kenneth pitts was not in custody at that time, the special response team was used to execute the search warrant." kenneth pitts wasn't there, but witnesses have placed him there getting treatment for a gunshot wound to the face. "detectives have reason to believe that mr. pitts may be attempting to alter his appearance and may be using false identification." //////// if you know where kenneth pitts is, please call 9-1-1, terre haute police or crimestoppers. pitts is considered armed and dangerous. according to online court records, kenneth