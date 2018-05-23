Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Clear

Posted: Wed May 23 11:25:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 23 11:25:39 PDT 2018
tonight; give the a/c a rest. lows at 59. then, sunny and a few degrees warmer tomorrow, a high at 86. a clear sky again tomorrow night, lows at 60. warming up for the weekend, sunny and 88 on friday. nearly 90 on saturday.
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Ample sunshine ahead, warm for the weekend.
