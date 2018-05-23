Speech to Text for Terre Haute Police looking for suspect in connection with the murder of Anita Oswald

as -- terre haute police release new and significant information.. in the "alice anita oswald" homicide investigation. news 10's jon swaner just attended a press conference. jon -- what have we learned ?? //////////// "melissa.. i'm live right outside of the terre haute police department. that's where moments ago a press conference wrapped up. police have one person arrested... and one suspect they're looking for. first, they've arrested teresa pitts. this happened yesterday in clay county, indiana. after her arrest, police sent the special response team to search her home on north 12th street. police went with the s--r-t because her brother, kenneth pitts, is still at- large. he's the man charged with the murder of alice "anita" oswald. she disappeared in november. divers found her body in her car in a local lake. detectives have been busy every since ... tracking down leads in the case. when asked where they think kenneth pitts may be, assistant police chief shawn keen said he would not speculate. he did say they believe pitts has been altering his appearance. pitts is considered armed and dangerous. if you come across him, call terre haute police or crimestoppers. melissa, back to you." now -- let's quickly check- in with storm team 10's eric