Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Press Conference: THPD looking for suspect in connection with the murder of Anita Oswald
Terre Haute Police are looking for a suspect in connection to the death of Alice "Anita" Oswald.
Posted: Wed May 23 08:24:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 23 08:24:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
72°
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
72°
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Zionsville
Clear
68°
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
72°
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
71°
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
72°
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
72°
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Ample sunshine ahead, warm for the weekend.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Police warn public about 14-foot long python on the loose in Indiana town
Owners: Honey Creek Mall not closing, but expect differences in the future
Woman booked on neglect charges, police say two animals found so decomposed they couldn't tell what they were
Local dog breeder makes "Horrible Hundred" list
Pennsylvania dad makes sure late son’s girlfriend doesn’t miss prom after fatal crash
Mall shops talk mall future after major retailers close
"...I think we rushed this a little bit and skipped some steps." Some VCSC board members speak out against superintendent selection process..but why?
4 Indiana locations make "Horrible Hundred" list
Woman and her dog found dead after the car they were in rolls into the Wabash River
Woman accused of helping murder suspect requests in-home detention
Latest Video
Press Conference: THPD looking for suspect in connection with the murder of Anita Oswald
Brain Power
Jail study narrows in on results for Vigo County's future
Area of high pressure settling over the Valley, expect the next several days to bring ample sunshine.
North Central beats Shakamak
North Daviess wins softball sectional
THS softball beats THN
RP baseball ready for sectionals
Danny Etling getting in a lot of reps at Patriots OTA
A little cooler and less humid
In Case You Missed It
Terre Haute Police looking for suspect in connection with the murder of Anita Oswald
Local dog breeder makes "Horrible Hundred" list
4 Indiana locations make "Horrible Hundred" list
Aviation meets art in Sullivan County
"...everything is being done in the community to keep them safe." Local sheriff's office reacts to Texas school shooting
National Foster Care Month: A Teen's Success Story
Design complete, timeline set for new Brazil PD headquarters
Committee to discuss changing dance party permit law
Optimist Club works to "Spruce Up Sportland"
Portraits of Valor: Philly LEO honors Officer Pitts