Brain Power

The National Alliance on Metal Illness Wabash Valley chapter will host a public viewing of the sculptures by anyone in the community.

Posted: Wed May 23 06:02:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 23 06:02:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Brain Power

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cathie laska and cat wilkes. several events are scheduled around the brain power sculptures' stay at . these are open to the general public at no cost. may 31 - the national alliance on mental illness wabash valley chapter will host a public viewing of neuroanatomist and author jill bolte taylor's "big brains" sculptures from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. local psychiatrist dr. matthews john will present his insights at 6 p.m. also, a recording of taylor's acclaimed "ted talk" will be presented. anyone can attend. june 6 - viewing of the sculptures by anyone in the community, 1 to 7 p.m. 509-7820
