Speech to Text for Jail study narrows in on results for Vigo County's future

now in vigo county -- is making progress. "r-j-s" justice services is gathering answers for taxpayers. the county hired the firm to study the jail -- and criminal justice system. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain.. the new information. ///////// the vigo county commissioners tell me "r-j-s" is here every week! they're looking into how big the facility needs to be. of course -- how much it's going to cost you... the taxpayer. judy anderson is the president of the vigo county commissioners. they're responsible for implementing a plan to fix overcrowding at the current jail. a federal lawsuit against the county is demanding that. anderson says they don't know when the study will wrap up. right now -- they're finalizing how many beds and staff members are needed. she says they're looking between "420 and 460" beds for inmates. once they solidify a plan -- they pass the torch to the county council. they are responsible for funding the project. before this happens -- "r-j-s" plans to answer the public's questions. they will explain how they're implementing their feedback... and ask for more. find out when the next public forum is -- in our next 30 minutes. live at the jail -- kt news 10. an announcement is expected any day now on the next superintendent for vigo county another opportunity to weigh in.... on the vigo county jail. a public forum is in the works right now. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down when. ///////// i just talked to the vigo county commissioners. they say -- another public meeting will be offered in the next "2" weeks! they are still nailing down a date. here's what will happen at the meeting... "r-j-s" justice services will present their progress with the jail study going on right now. at "5:30" we told you they're visiting vigo county every week. the firm is solidifying the size.. staffing.. and programs needed for a new jail. you will be able to weigh in on their results. "r-j-s" says they did alter their plans based on the feedback at the first public forum. they'll tell you how at this next meeting in "2" weeks. once we learn when and where the public forum will be held -- we will keep you updated on air and online. live -- kt news 10.