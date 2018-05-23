Clear

Area of high pressure settling over the Valley, expect the next several days to bring ample sunshine.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle breeze. High: 83° Wednesday night: Clear and pleasant. Light breeze. Low: 58° Thursday: Ample sunshine. Warming up! High: 85°

Posted: Wed May 23 05:09:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 23 05:17:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Area of high pressure settling over the Valley, expect the next several days to bring ample sunshine.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high at 84. clear and cool again tonight; give the a/c a rest. lows at 59. then, sunny and a few degrees warmer tomorrow, a high at 86. a clear sky again tomorrow night, lows at 60. warming up for the weekend, sunny and 88 on friday. nearly 90 on saturday. [c3]vincennes rendezvous-vo preparations continue today for what will be the 42nd decent weather! mainly sunny today, a calm breeze, with a high at 84. clear and cool again tonight; give the a/c a rest. lows at 59. then, sunny and a few degrees warmer tomorrow, a high at 86. a clear sky again tomorrow night, lows at 60. warming up for the weekend, sunny and 88 on friday. nearly 90 on saturday. preparations continue today for decent weather! mainly sunny today, a calm breeze, with a high at 84. clear and cool again tonight; give the a/c a rest. lows at 59. then, sunny and a few degrees warmer tomorrow, a high at 86. a clear sky again tomorrow night, lows at 60. warming up for the weekend, sunny and 88 on friday. nearly 90 on saturday. preparations continue today for decent weather! mainly sunny today, a calm breeze, with a high at 84. clear and cool again tonight; give the a/c a rest. lows at 59. then, sunny and a few degrees warmer tomorrow, a high at 86. a clear sky again tomorrow night, lows at 60. warming up for the weekend, sunny and 88 on friday. nearly 90 on saturday. preparations continue today for what will be the 42nd decent weather! mainly sunny today, a calm breeze, with a high at 84. clear and cool again tonight; give the a/c a rest. lows at 59. then, sunny and a few degrees warmer tomorrow, a high at 86. a clear sky again tomorrow
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Ample sunshine ahead, warm for the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It