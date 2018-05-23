Clear

North Central beats Shakamak

Lady T-Birds won 13-1 in six innings

Posted: Tue May 22 20:42:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 22 20:42:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for North Central beats Shakamak

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

herself a day at the plate, she was three for three....this hit turns into a triple for the lady t-bird ....but she's get stranded... fourth inning north central would final get their offense going....morgan manning with a double to right center.... later in the inning north central star freshman jocelyn cox does her thing...girl can swing a bat...she goes the opposite way for an rbi double to score manning.... north central blew out a one-one game with 12 runs in the sixth inning.. north central wins 13-1 in six innings to advance on the sectional finals tomorrow...
