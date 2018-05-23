Speech to Text for North Daviess wins softball sectional

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

daviess...had the host lady cougars versus barr-reeve... bottom sixth....north daviess hunter buehler slides in safely on the pass ball to give the lady cougars a 8-3 lead... top seventh.....north daviess playing some defense.... aundreya corwin with the nice diving catch at second ... cassie knepp closes the deal on the mound with the strike out to end the game.... north davies wins 8-3 ....the lady cougars do it again, winning their second straight sectional championship and for the seniors its their third sectional in the last four years...... semifinals at the clay city sectional, had north central against shakamak.... erika shroyer had herself a sectional, had north central against shakamak.... erika shroyer had herself a day at the plate, she was three for three....this hit turns into a triple for the sectional, had north central against shakamak.... erika shroyer had