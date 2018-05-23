Speech to Text for THS softball beats THN

terre haute south softball team made up for one their regular season losses with a huge upset win over 4a..... fifth-ranked mooresville... tonight the lady braves had revenge on their mind again, as they faced their rivals terre haute north who beat them last month to win the softball glove trophy ... the lady braves and lady patriots met in a sectional semifinal at brownsburg.... no one in the south lineup is hotter right now than hallie baker .....she singles to left driving in two runs, to cap a four run second inning for the lady braves.... third inning....south catcher olivia hatch smashes one of the centerfield fence.... she tries to stretch this into a double.... not a good idea.... north center fielder shelby downey guns her down at second.... top fourth....lady patriots tristlyn blackburn says see ya, wouldn't want be ya .....her solo shot cuts north's deficit to four-one.... earlier in the game taylor ellis hurt her wrist playing defense ....it looked fine here......the south senior crushes a two-run homer over the center field fence.... south up eight-two and rolling.... bottom sixth, this play really sums up north's night....they struggled defensively all game.....they throw the ball away at first on caroline jones grounder.... everyone on base scores including lexi cottrell from first to end the game by the mercy rule... thank goodness lexi runs like the wind like her mom and not her dad! terre haute south wins 12-2 in six innings ....the lady braves advance on to the sectional championship thursday and they make up for their softball glove trophy loss to terre haute north... the glove is just another game. having the sectional win is so much more than the glove game. pretty confident in me and my whole team we've all been hitting pretty well. i'm just proud of all of us. all danny etling wanted was a chance in