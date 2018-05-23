Clear

RP baseball ready for sectionals

Panthers have put RP baseball back on the map

state tournament gets underway tomorrow.... one of the hottest teams heading into sectionals is riverton parke... the panthers open sectionals wednesday versus covington at the rockville sectional... rp has won nine of their last ten.... their 19-9 on the season and ranked fifth in the latest 1a polls... going back to the late 90's and early 2000's the panthers use to be one of the top 1a teams in the state... one of this teams goal has been to put rp baseball back on the map! always our goal. strive to be one of the better programs in the wabash valley. hopefully we're heading in that direction again.
Slightly cooler and a little less humid.
