Danny Etling getting in a lot of reps at Patriots OTA

Former THS QB taking second-team reps with New England

Posted: Tue May 22 19:47:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 22 19:47:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Danny Etling getting in a lot of reps at Patriots OTA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the nfl....the patriots are giving him that and wasting little time throwing him into the fire.... with tom brady not at new england's ota practices right now, the former terre haute south and lsu quarterback took second- team reps today behind brian hoyer... you notice etling is wearing number 58...he says it's the first time in his career he's been given that number..... according to the media on hand tuesday, etling threw a nice td pass to phillip door- set.... now new england has one of the most complicated systems in the nfl.....the rookie qb says he's working hard to learn it! learning how to be a pro. what's the system. what's going to be asked of me, how can i become more consistent. learn what i'm suppose to do as fast as i can. this is not an easy system to come into as a rookie. a lot thrown at you. have to take it one day at a time. i think danny is doing a good job. the indiana high school baseball
