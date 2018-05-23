Speech to Text for A little cooler and less humid

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

northeast wind around 7 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 83. north northeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 58. east northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 58. north northeast wind around 7 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 83. north northeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 58. east northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 58. north northeast wind around 7 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 83. north northeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday night mostly low around 58. north northeast wind around 7 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 83. north northeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 58. east northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 58. north northeast wind around 7 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 83. north northeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 58. east northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 58. north northeast wind around 7 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 83. north northeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 58. east northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 58. north northeast wind around 7 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 83. north northeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 58. low around 58. north northeast wind around 7 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 83. north northeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 58. east northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 58. north northeast wind around 7 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 83. north northeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 58. east northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 58. north northeast wind around 7 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 83. north northeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday night mostly clear, with a low around 58. east northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. low around 58. north northeast wind around 7 mph. wednesday sunny, with a high near 83. north northeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday night mostly