Speech to Text for Suicide Prevention and the Vigo County School Corporation

keep students from taking their own life. last summer -- state lawmakers enacted a statewide policy on suicide prevention. all school corporations are expected to implement it by july 1st of this year. news 10s alia blackburn joins us live from the vigo county school corporation building. she has more on what they're doing to protect "your" child. last night -- school board members approved the first of "three" readings for its suicide prevention policy. while vigo county has been proactive in many ways -- the school corporation agrees this mandate is badly needed. of the many students -- who walk the halls of indiana's high schools... one in five have seriously considered suicide. "we definitely are losing students..." it's a scary trend -- that vigo county schools are trying to stay ahead of. "we want the community to be aware, we want parents to be aware that this is really a real situation." that's part of the statewide suicide prevention policy. assistant student services director -- rick stevens -- presented the first reading this week. also known as house enrolled act 13-40.. it requires indiana teachers -- grades 5 through 12 -- to go through 2 hours worth of training every 3 school years. stevens said they'll also have to appoint a district supervisor to oversee training as well as a point person in every school. "we're really attempting to put the right infrastructure in the schools, have the right people out there... keeping the case loads manageable." stevens says that's in addition to hiring 16 school counselors within the last three years... along with 4 new ones at the high schools and 20 behavioral interventionists... that's because the resource supply -- meets a serious demand. "this year we're almost pressing 250 referrals for suicide ideation." and those referrals do not stop at the school corporation... the hamilton center is one of not stop at the school corporation... the hamilton center is one of the agencies that's part of vigo county's protocol. we sat down with leaders there on the alarming trend they're seeing -- and how they play a role to combat it. that's coming up tomorrow night on news 10. reporting -- from the v-c-s-c -- alia blackburn -- back to you.