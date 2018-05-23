Speech to Text for Local breeder on the Horrible Hundred list

dog breeders on the humane society's "horrible hundred" list. news 10 first told you about the four indiana breeders last night. news 10's heather good joins us live in the studio with more on how the list is compiled and what landed a local breeder on the list. the u-s-d-a issues licenses to breeders and it is also tasked with inspecting those facilities. the humane society of the united states uses those inspection reports to compile the list called the horrible hundred. four indiana breeders made the list this year. but this list is different. recently... the u-s-d-a has redacted information from it's reports including the names of the breeders. this means we can only share the city or town where the breeder operates. those four indiana locations are greens fork... montgomery... odon... and reelsville. the humane society has listed a probale breeder in reelsville because there is only one licensed breeder there. that is l-b-l kennels owned by mark lynch. according to the humane society report ... in october of last year... 5 hound dogs at this locations were in need of veterinary care. inspectors say the dogs showed signs of dental disease and had runny and red eyes ... some with various kinds of discharge. the inspector reported the issues were painful and could lead to blindness. i reached out to l-b-l for comment and spoke breifly with penni lynch... wife of owner mark lynch. she hung up without providing a statement. back to you.