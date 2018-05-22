Clear

The Run for the Fallen

The Run for the Fallen

Posted: Tue May 22 15:33:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 22 15:33:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

sprintrelay.com it's called "run for the fallen". news 10's abby kirk is live at memorial stadium. she's there to walk us through what we can expect to see. tomorrow---volunteers will be placing american flags along "this" trail... it's all to honor the nearly "7"-thousand "u-s- soliders" that have died fighting the wars in "iraq" and "afghanistan." you are looking at video from previous years. tommorrow---wednesday- -- volunteers will be placing "american flags along the trail. "7"-thousand flags to be exact---will be placed along the trail... "1"-for each "fallen american hero". "the public" is welcome to attend. again.. it all starts at "5"- tommorow evening... "here"---at i-s-u's memorial stadium. organizers say they could still use volunteers. if you'd like to help---you can show up here at "5" tomorrow---to help put up flags.
