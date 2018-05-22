Speech to Text for Vincennes Rendezvous

is just around the corner. but -- it's more than just a celebration. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he joins us to explain how the event is good news for the city. vincennes rendezvous-live pkg "it may seem like a normal day here in downtown vincennes. but everyone is talking about the spirit of vincennes rendezvous and what it means for the city." attic salt is a botique in downtown vincennes. at just under a year old, it was the dream of owner, kristi morron. "just always wanted to own my own business. i enjoy fashion. and so we took a leap and here we are." the shop's one year anniversary coincides with the spirit of shop's one year anniversary coincides with the spirit of vincennes rendezvous. and that's no coincidence. "a lot of times after people go to something like the rendezvous they're looking for other things to do. you know within town. so we thought we'd try that weekend and it turned out to be very successful." officals with the rendezvous say a successful weekend for merchants is no surprise. they say the event brings in around 25 thousand people. "you know they come to our event on an annual basis. so that's a huge impact into our economy. for food and gas and lodging. all of our hotel rooms are filled traditionally during this event." the event is a celebration of vincennes history. hosting vistors and battle reanactors alike. mark hill with the vincennes rendezvous says the event has a wider impact. "people are exposed to what is all here in vincennes and really invites people to come back at other times." an effect that small shop owners like kristi morron need. "you know a lot of times you'll see a lot of faces that wouldn't have been in town other wise. we have a lot more down town now. to bring more people in. so, these events generally only help us." a historic event helping atleast one shop owner make history of her own. "the spirit of vincennes rendezvous runs from saturday to sunday this weekend. for more information head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. live in vincennes, gary brian, news 10."