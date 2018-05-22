Speech to Text for Duke Energy "Energy Education"

million kilowatt-hours of energy. the company hopes children will help meet that goal by the end of the school year. to reach their goal, duke energy is working with national theater for children. they're traveling the country teaching elementary school students about saving energy. the program is using performances like kilowatt kitchen to help these children understand. and it's a little more entertaining for them. and it helps the teachers sort of find the jumping off point to teach it better in their classes duke energy is providing free kits to participating schools with energy efficent equipment. the kits contain items like l-e-d lights, energy efficent showerheads and faucet aerators.