Moore to the Story: Is it the retail apocalypse?

growing trend of online shopping. you've seen signs in terre haute, with stores like macy's and carsons closing. but what about the place that houses them... honey creek mall? will the so called "apocalypse" claim its next victim? i went out to find "moore to the story". it's business as usual for brenda thompson "nat" she's happy to make the sale, here at the buckle. now, take a look at who her neighbor is ... or was... and notice, she's still smiling. 08:49:12,16 "still people have to come in. people are still shopping brick and mortar stores." thompson and other mall store leaders like her, say they are not worried about big box stores closing. they told me, macy's and carson's have nothing to do with their financial standing... but what about the big picture for honey creek mall? are these empty spaces the beginning of the end? 16:06:11,13 "when people traditionally think of a mall, they think of a few fashion anchors stores. they think of primarily apparel retail in general. and we're really trying to change that up." this is stacey keating, with cbl properties. that's the company that owns honey creek mall. she joined us for a one one interview from tennesse... via the web. i shared with her some of the concerns some of you had about the malls future... mainly... that's it could be closing. 16:01:51,05 " i think that there is absolutely no basis in reality for that assertion." keating says businesses that have left are strictly handling their own issues.. not the mall's. but still.. macys and carsons leave two huge empty spaces. you can see them as buildings a and b ... on the newest version of the honey creek map. so what's the plan? 16:01:51,05 "we have been monitoring the situation with bonton and with macy's very closely and coming up with contingency plans for all of the properties that were impacted in our portfolio by these announcements. " frankly it's a pretty vague answer, but keating told me, she with macy's very closely and coming up with contingency plans for all of the properties that were impacted in our portfolio by these announcements. " frankly it's a pretty vague answer, but keating told me, she simply couldn't give specifics for what's on tap. that's because they're still working it out, but she did say, we should look at what's happening to their other malls... similar to our size.. like here in bloomington illinois. check out this h and m, and planet fitness... the space once was jc penney's that closed. keating says we could see these types of places at honey creek, years from now. 16:06:48,28 "so really giving people more reasons to come to the property outside of shopping." "16:06:28,06 "we ar looking to add more dining, more entertainment usage, like movie theaters" much is still up in the air, but for certain, the way you look at the mall will have to change in the upcoming years. mall workers like brenda thompson are on board with that, 08:48:30,09. "we're not going anywhere! we just signed a 10 year lease. so that's positive that's great!" her neighbors may start to look a little different soon, but she's glad to know she'll always have a neighborhood. check out wthitv.com... there, you'll find a detailed timeline of honey creek mall's evolution in terre haute. and we want your thoughts. tell us, what would you like to see in the vacant spaces at honey creek mall. starbucks coffee is coming soon